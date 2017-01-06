Monroe ‘Quick $30′ Promotion Rewards Counter Professionals For Monroe Quick-Strut Premium Assembly Sales

Tenneco’s Monroe brand is offering counter professionals a $30 Visa Prepaid card incentive for each pair of qualifying Monroe Quick-Strut premium replacement assemblies sold during the Monroe “Quick $30” promotion. From Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, the scorecard promotion rewards counter professionals for selling qualifying pairs of the premium all-in-one strut replacement solution.

“Monroe Quick-Strut premium replacement assemblies are a time-saving guaranteed ride control solution that can help your shop provide a better service to customers and improve customer satisfaction,” said Andrew DeSmidt, promotions manager, Tenneco. “This promotion provides a great incentive to our trade partners to help ensure that consumers receive a complete repair that helps to restore the vehicle’s steering, stopping and stability.”

Genuine Monroe Quick-Strut strut assemblies feature all the individual components necessary for a complete, high-quality strut replacement. Each assembly includes a premium Monroe strut technology, tuned and tested to help restore original equipment-style ride and handling; a vehicle-specific coil spring technology, which corresponds with the OE spring design, featuring U.S. grade steel; premium, OE-style upper strut mount and bearing plate; and other quality components.

Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies are covered by Tenneco’s limited lifetime warranty and the new Monroe “Feel the Difference” Guarantee, which promises consumers a positive difference in vehicle handling and ride quality when replacing worn shocks and struts within a 90-day/1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) trial period or they can receive a refund for their original product purchase, including labor of up to $100 per axle. The new guarantee also will reimburse the cost of wheel alignment, up to $80, if applicable. To learn more about this exclusive Tenneco guarantee, visit Monroe.com.

To learn more about the Monroe Quick-Strut “Quick $30” promotion, contact your Monroe Shocks sales representative and/or parts provider. Completed scorecards and copies of sales invoices must be postmarked and mailed to Monroe promotion headquarters no later than March 31, 2017. Reward dollars are calculated based on qualifying product sales between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2017. Participants can earn up to $500 in rewards dollars through this promotion.