Monro Muffler Brake Announces Succession Plan, Appoints Brett Ponton As Next President And CEO

Monro Muffler Brake has elected Brett Ponton as its next president and CEO. Ponton, an executive with more than 20 years of senior management experience in the auto and tire service industry, most recently served as CEO of American Driveline Systems, the parent company of AAMCO Transmissions & Total Car Care. Ponton will succeed John Van Heel, who has decided not to renew his long-term contract when it expires on Oct. 1. Van Heel has been CEO and a member of the board of directors since 2012.

Monro also announced the election of lead director Robert Mellor as independent chairman of the board of directors. Robert Gross, executive chairman, will retire from the board and the company at the conclusion of the annual shareholder meeting on Aug. 15.

Monro says this leadership transition comes at a time of evolution and opportunity for the company, which has 1,118 company-operated stores and 114 franchised locations in 27 states. In fiscal 2017, Monro’s sales totaled a record $1.022 billion, 8 percent more than the previous year. In the past 15 years, Monro has made 42 acquisitions; the stores it acquired in fiscal 2017 are projected to add $150 million in annualized sales over fiscal 2016.

“Monro is very pleased to welcome Brett Ponton as its next president and CEO. His deep industry expertise and contacts, his success running both franchise and company-operated automotive service and tire stores and his proven leadership skills will help accelerate Monro’s successful acquisition strategy. He is the right person to lead Monro at this stage in its growth,” said Mellor.

In announcing the transition, Mellor added, “We are grateful to John Van Heel for his distinguished service to Monro. During his 15 years at the company, the past five as CEO, the company has grown from 550 stores and $250 million in annual sales to more than 1,100 stores and annual sales of more than $1 billion.”

Ponton commented, “It is an honor to be chosen as president and CEO of Monro. Since its founding 60 years ago, Monro has been an auto care pioneer with a sterling reputation and strong portfolio of retail outlets. Monro is well-positioned to continue its tremendous growth through increasing same-store sales, acquiring competitors and expanding into new markets. I look forward to working with the company’s talented professionals to expand the offerings and unparalleled service Monro is known for.”

Ponton will join Monro as president on Aug. 1, and will assume the CEO role on Oct. 2. To facilitate the transition, Van Heel will serve as an adviser to Monro for six months following the end of his contract.

Van Heel added, “It has been a privilege for me to be a part of the outstanding growth story at Monro. I am proud of the accomplishments of our team and want to thank each of our employees for their hard work and dedication to Monro, our customers and me. Also, we are grateful to Rob Gross for his outstanding leadership and contributions to the company over the past 18 years.”