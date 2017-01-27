MOMO Automotive Group And WELD Racing Join Forces

With more than 100 years of combined motorsports and performance automotive leadership, MOMO Automotive Group and WELD Racing have joined together to create a global portfolio of high-performance brands and product lines under the leadership and guidance of the Cisneros Corp.

Both MOMO and WELD were founded through on-track performance. As a result, the companies’ products have yielded proven advantages for racers, street and off-road enthusiasts. The companies say that the combination of MOMO and WELD creates a global design, performance and manufacturing powerhouse with a passion for motorsports and a drive for innovation.

MOMO USA, headquartered in Detroit, a provider of European and road-racing focused products, including road wheels, steering wheels and safety products reaching more than 60 countries. WELD, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is known for its products in the North American motorsports wheel markets. Both companies says their investments in technology and engineering provide customers with cutting-edge designs and measurable performance advantages.

Norm Young, president and CEO of WELD Racing, will continue to lead the company following the acquisition. “We are thrilled by the partnership. Since its inception in 1964, MOMO has been an innovator in the performance industry, and a pioneer in the development and expansion of automotive accessories. The experience and resources that MOMO and Cisneros Corp. bring will be instrumental in continuing our global growth,” said Young.

Henrique Cisneros, chairman of MOMO Automotive Group, echoed Norm Young’s comments. “WELD complements MOMO in terms of technology, products and solutions. Joining forces is a natural extension of the strategy we have been pursuing for several years. And as a top-tier manufacturer with extensive customer relationships, a strong brand, leading technology and a recognized portfolio of best-in-class products, WELD will immediately establish a strong foundation for MOMO to grow our wheel platform. This is an outstanding addition to the MOMO family and we are very excited to welcome them,” said Cisneros.

These two motorsports based companies combine to have one of largest portfolios of performance and motorsports brands, including: MOMO, WELD Racing, MOMO Heritage, ADV.1, WELD XT, Driven Motorsports, CCW Forged Performance, Reds, HiPer Technology and Tikore.