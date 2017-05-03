Mitchell 1’s Ben Johnson To Speak At ASA Arizona Automotive Training And Expo

Ben Johnson, director of product management for Mitchell 1, will present the lunch keynote address, titled “What You Need to Know about Telematics and Emerging Vehicle Technology,” during the ASA Arizona Automotive Training and Expo on Saturday, June 10, in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event will be held at the WeKoPa Resort & Conference Center.

During the presentation, Johnson will give an overview of the industry and speak on related topics as he explores the technologies being developed and released across the globe. He will cover current and future technologies that vehicle manufacturers are investing in, such as the connected car and the autonomous vehicle, key drivers for those technologies, and which technologies are gaining the most traction.

“I’m looking forward to attending the ASA Arizona Automotive Training and Expo and taking part in the conversation about the latest vehicle trends and emerging technologies,” said Johnson. “Attendees can expect a lively discussion that will go a lot further than connected cars. We will explore new powertrain development, advanced driver assistance systems and the autonomous vehicle. And we’ll touch on some specific technologies that auto repair shop owners should be paying attention to in order to be ready to deliver the services needed to support them.”

As director of product management, Johnson is responsible for managing Mitchell 1’s portfolio of products for the car care industry. Since joining the company, he has overseen the launch of Mitchell 1’s flagship ProDemand repair information product, SureTrack expert-based diagnostic information, TruckSeries repair information for Class 4-8 trucks, and enhancements to Manager SE, a shop management system. Johnson maintains several ASE certifications and belongs to the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International. He is immediate past president of the Equipment & Tool Institute (ETI) executive committee and serves on the Auto Care Association’s Technology Standards Committee and chairs the multi-association Telematics Task Force.

The ASA Arizona Training and Expo one of the only events in Arizona offering technical and management training for all shop employees, both mechanical and collision shops. For more information or to register, visit www.asaaz.org/training-expo.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call 888-724-6742 or locate an independent sales consultant at mitchellrep.com.