Mitchell 1 Announces Winners Of ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Sweepstakes

Mitchell 1 has wrapped up its summer “Thank You Thursdays” Facebook sweepstakes with six lucky winners, each receiving a $100 Visa gift card. The twice yearly promotion is one of the ways that Mitchell 1 says it shows appreciation for the auto service professionals who work hard every day to keep America driving safely down the road.

The winners are Peter Campbell of San Diego; Tracy Pedersen of Lavista, Nebraska; Rebecca Shearer of Jacksonville, Florida; Vanessa Ingrassia of Biddeford, Maine; Bruce Nobert of Mesa, Arizona and Rebecca Kelly of Darlington, South Carolina.

“We always get such a great response to our ‘Thank You Thursdays’ sweepstakes so we like bringing it back every year,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “Summer is the perfect time to say ‘thanks’ to all the technicians throughout the country for helping motorists reach their destination, whether it be across town or across the U.S. While we wish we could reach every technician, we know the six winners will enjoy this little token of our appreciation.”

Mitchell 1 delivers end-to-end process efficiency with automotive repair software and services that help car care professionals diagnose and repair vehicles quickly, efficiently manage shop operations and acquire and retain customers.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call 888-724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at mitchellrep.com.