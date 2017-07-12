Minimizer Named Finalist For Local Business Award

Minnesota Business magazine has named Minimizer a finalist for its Manufacturing Awards. Minimizer is one of three companies up for the title of Best in Class – Mid-size.

“It’s a huge honor for Minimizer to be mentioned in the same breath as so many other great companies,” said Craig Kruckeberg, CEO and chief visionary.

“It’s a testament to the people we have in place,” added Jim Richards, Minimizer vice president of operations. “Everyone works hard and contributes to the team. It really is like a family around here.”

Minimizer debuted the poly fender more than 30 years ago, when founder Dick Kruckeberg sold his invention out of the back of his truck. His son Craig bought the company in 2007, and Minimizer has since expanded to nearly 100 employees.

“Innovation is the name of our game,” said Kruckeberg. “We’re constantly looking at new products that are tested and tortured to save the consumer time and money.”

Each year, Minnesota Business recognizes the manufacturing sector for outstanding achievements. The panel of judges chose the finalists from a pool of manufacturing companies and executives.

“We really appreciate Minnesota Business going to bat for the manufacturing sector,” added Kruckeberg. “We always hear about ‘Made in the USA,’ and these awards do their part to help celebrate that.”

Winners in each category will be announced at an awards event on Sept. 28. Both winners and finalists will be honored in a feature story within the all-manufacturing October 2017 issue of Minnesota Business magazine.