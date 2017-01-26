Association/hdaw
January 26, 2017 11:39 am

Minimizer Goes ‘White Box’ At HDAW

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

Minimizer - White BoxMinimizer says its booth at HDAW in Las Vegas is turning heads. Distributors won’t find any company logos outside of the 53-foot show trailer. Rather, Minimizer says it is focusing on what’s inside the trailer.

“We spend a lot of money to help sell through our distribution channel,” Minimizer CEO and Chief Visionary Craig Kruckeberg said. “We’re showing distributors the difference here.”

Outside, the company presents a white box look, with text such as ‘Nameless’ and ‘No Support’ decorating the booth.

Inside the trailer, however, distributors find the usual Minimizer marketing materials, as well as the “Partnership Promise,” which details a mutually beneficial relationship.

“We have to work with our distributors and they have to work with us,” said Kruckeberg. “We offer verified leads and aggressive marketing support. In return, we need their support to have a trained sales team with product on-hand and not order as needed. Essentially, we support you; you support us. It’s a true partnership.

“Minimizer is a great company offering a great product, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without these distributors,” continued Kruckeberg. “We simply want to show them what it would be like if we were a no-brand supplier… because the flipside is reality.”

