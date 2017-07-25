Minimizer CEO Craig Kruckeberg Named Finalist For Award

Minnesota Business magazine has named Minimizer CEO and Chief Visionary Craig Kruckeberg as a finalist for one of its 2017 Manufacturing Awards.

Kruckeberg is one of three people up for Executive of the Year.

“It’s a huge honor,” said Kruckeberg. “I have to give credit to the team around me. Without them, Minimizer wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Minimizer debuted the poly fender more than 30 years ago, when founder Dick Kruckeberg sold his invention out of the back of his truck. Craig bought the company from his father in 2007, and Minimizer has since expanded to nearly 100 employees.

“Innovation is the name of our game,” said Craig Kruckeberg. “We’re constantly looking at new products that are tested and tortured to save the consumer time and money.”

Each year, Minnesota Business recognizes the manufacturing sector for outstanding achievements. The panel of judges chose the finalists from a pool of manufacturing companies and executives.

“We really appreciate Minnesota Business going to bat for the manufacturing sector,” he added. “We always hear about ‘Made in the USA,’ and these awards do their part to help celebrate that.”

Winners in each category will be announced at an awards event on Sept. 28. Both winners and finalists will be honored in the feature story of the all-manufacturing October 2017 issue of Minnesota Business magazine.