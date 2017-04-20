Mickey Thompson Continues Support Of International Drag Bike League

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels has renewed its commitment to the International Drag Bike League (IDBL) as official tire sponsor for the 2017 season. In addition, the company will offer contingency awards to winning racers in all nine classes, starting with the 20th annual Spring Nationals, taking place April 21 to 23 at the Maryland International Raceway.

“IDBL is, without a doubt, the premier series for drag bike racing and we are excited to continue our sponsorship, said Ken Warner, vice president of marketing for Mickey Thompson. “These events are an excellent forum for us to connect with racers and fans in the drag racing community.”

The IDBL season will consist of five three-day events from April to November, all hosted at Maryland International Raceway. Each event draws more than 700 racers and thousands of fans from across the nation. IDBL features a diverse class structure that appeals to both novice and experienced motorcycle enthusiasts.

For more information about the International Drag Bike League, visit raceidbl.com.