Michelin Group Recognized By Forbes As ‘America’s Best Employer’ In Automotive Industry For 2017

Michelin Group has announced it has been selected by Forbes magazine as one of “America’s Best Employers” for 2017.

On this year’s list, Michelin Group ranks No. 1 in the Automotive Industry and 34th overall out of 500 large employers. This recognition highlights Michelin’s commitment to building a culture that enables every employee to leverage their unique talents to serve its diverse customers across the United States, and around the globe.

“At Michelin, we strive to put people first – our own employees and the people who use our products and services,” said David Stafford, chief human resources officer, Michelin North America. “We’re guided by our company values and our purpose – to give people a better way forward. Our employees are deeply committed to that purpose, and I believe that’s why they’re so determined to make great tires and deliver great services that improve mobility for everyone.”

Working with online statistics provider Statista, Forbes asked more than 30,000 U.S. workers employed by companies with more than 5,000 staff members to determine, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they were to recommend their employer to someone else. The company also asked how they felt about the other employers in their industry.

The employees who took part in the survey were consulted anonymously through several online access panels. Their scores were analyzed using the net promoter score theory – and involved a highly-selective criteria to determine the company’s eligibility and rank as one of America’s Best Employers.

This year’s list includes 500 employers across 25 industries – ranging from corporate giants to universities and government agencies.

