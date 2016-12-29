CAWA Chairman Greg Livingston, of All Trade Tools, has appointed Michael Rukov of the Continental Corporation – VDO to the association’s Manufacturers’ Advisory Council (MAC).

When Livingston announced the appointment, he commented, “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Rukov to our leadership team not only representing a good member in Continental but also as the co-founder of the Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG). His commitment to get further involved in the association is well-received and we look forward to his participation and contributions to CAWA and the auto care industry out West.”

Currently, Rukov serves as the Western regional sales manager for Continental Corp. and before that held key management positions with One Stop Parts Source in Southern California. He is an active participant in the Auto Care Association and the YANG Group. Rukov has received recognition for his commitment to the industry and was presented with the association’s Impact Award: Four for the Future. He is currently pursuing his Executive MBA through the DeVos School of Business after having received his bachelor’s degree in economics and organizational studies from the Claremont Pitzer College.