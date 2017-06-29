Michael Linnerooth Named As US Subsidiary Business Director For The 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division announced the appointment of Michael Linnerooth to the role of U.S. subsidiary business director in the Automotive Aftermarket Division.

Linnerooth has held several sales and marketing positions across the 3M Consumer Business Group during his career at 3M. His background in sales, business management, marketing, Six Sigma, business analysis and key account management make him well-qualified for this role. Linnerooth most recently was the U.S. subsidiary director in consumer health care in the Consumer Business Group.

He is a graduate of the University of Tulsa with a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance. He began his career at 3M in 1993.