Michael Bly Named Vice President Of Sales For AAM’s Driveline Business Unit

American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) has named Michael Bly as vice president of sales – driveline. In this role, Bly will oversee all global commercial activities for AAM’s Driveline Business Unit.

“We are pleased to appoint Micky as AAM’s global sales lead for the Driveline Business Unit,” said David Dauch, AAM chairman and CEO. “We are confident that Micky will continue to ensure AAM is the supplier of choice for our customers as they look for the smartest, lightest, most powerful and most efficient driveline systems.”

Bly joined AAM in 2014, as president of AAM Europe. Prior to that, he was vice president of GM’s European Powertrain Engineering, located in Russelsheim, Germany. Bly has previously held various positions and management roles with GM in powertrain, electrical and electrification engineering while leading a multitude of powertrain and vehicle programs in the United States, England and Germany.