Personnel/AAM Group
July 14, 2017 11:54 am

Michael Bly Named Vice President Of Sales For AAM’s Driveline Business Unit

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

The Carlstar Group Opens Distribution Center In Edmonton, Alberta

Google And ALLDATA To Offer Free 1-Hour Webinar

Continental Demonstrates Potential Future Of Automated Driving On Highways

Sanel Auto Parts/Parts Plus Sponsor Ross Chastain In NASCAR XFinity Series In Loudon, New Hampshire

Arnott Introduces New Front Air Struts For The 2003-'12 Land Rover Range Rover

Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast Announces New Elected Officers

Bosch Giving Track Contributions Reach $10,000 To Date This Season In June  

Rancho Extends Promotion On Lift Kit And Shock Purchases Through End Of Summer

Permatex Partners With PowerNation TV To Promote Core Products

Doleco USA Releases New Catalog

 

 

American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) has named Michael Bly as vice president of sales – driveline. In this role, Bly will oversee all global commercial activities for AAM’s Driveline Business Unit.

“We are pleased to appoint Micky as AAM’s global sales lead for the Driveline Business Unit,” said David Dauch, AAM chairman and CEO. “We are confident that Micky will continue to ensure AAM is the supplier of choice for our customers as they look for the smartest, lightest, most powerful and most efficient driveline systems.”

Bly joined AAM in 2014, as president of AAM Europe. Prior to that, he was vice president of GM’s European Powertrain Engineering, located in Russelsheim, Germany. Bly has previously held various positions and management roles with GM in powertrain, electrical and electrification engineering while leading a multitude of powertrain and vehicle programs in the United States, England and Germany.

Show Full Article