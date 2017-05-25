MEYLE Announces Revamped Product Packaging

Following on from the recent MEYLE brand relaunch, MEYLE AG has introduced its new product packaging. From June 2017, the first products will be shipped in the redesigned boxes. In addition to synchronising brand design features, the new MEYLE product boxes also incorporate a couple of functional enhancements. Thanks to visual clues, customers will now know at a glance whether the box contains a MEYLE-ORIGINAL, MEYLE-PD or MEYLE HD product. In addition to the standard MEYLE part number, the shipping label also now shows the new self-explanatory MEYLE short number along with a QR code.

Besides giving the MEYLE product boxes a fresh new look, the new design includes a couple of value-enhancing features. Coded in intuitive icons, all product benefits are displayed outside of the box, thus allowing customers to see all key information of the purchased product at a glance. While the product details given on the box labels used to be available only in German, English and Russian, they also will now be shown in French, Polish and Spanish. All product boxes are latched with the corresponding MEYLE ORIGINAL, MEYLE PD or MEYLE HD seal and offer improved tactile properties. The QR code printed on the label directly links to the respective product page in the online catalog where customers will find complementary information including product reference numbers, fitting instructions and flyers.

In addition to the MEYLE reference, the redesigned labels also will show the new self-explanatory MEYLE short number. The short number scheme was developed to provide an additional product identification option and facilitate communication on spare parts between manufacturer, dealers and repair shops.

The new MEYLE short number can also be used to place spare part orders as its architecture allows precise identification of any item in the MEYLE range. The MEYLE short number is the next step in the company’s strategy of optimising its logistics performance. Running a 29,000-square-meter (312,153.4-square-foot) logistics center at its Hamburg headquarters, MEYLE achieves benchmark-setting part availability for its entire range of 23,000 items.

“As ‘DRIVER’S BEST FRIEND’ MEYLE is synonymous with expertise, quality and service,” said André Sobottka, MEYLE board member in charge of sales, marketing and communications. “The revamped packaging design along with the MEYLE short number scheme are tangible results of our value proposition. They make it easier for our customers to identify, find and order MEYLE parts, helping them to streamline their product handling processes.”