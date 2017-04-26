Mevotech Named 2016 Vendor Of The Year By Fast Undercar

Mevotech LP has been awarded the 2016 Vendor of the Year from Fast Undercar. The award was presented to Mevotech underneath the Presidential aircraft, Air Force One, at the Fast Undercar franchisee ceremony hosted at the Ronald Reagan Museum on April 20 in Simi Valley, California.

“We are truly grateful and honored to receive this award from Fast Undercar,” said Scott Stone, Mevotech’s executive vice president, sales and marketing. “Fast Undercar and Mevotech share core business values to provide the highest level of customer service and quality products for the professional technician. This shared focus continues to drive our success and we’re looking forward to growing this partnership further.”