Mevotech Appoints New Sales Director

Mevotech LP has announced Jeff Charron recently joined Mevotech as the company’s new sales director, reporting to Ron Aparicio, national sales director.

Charron brings to Mevotech an extensive background in the automotive aftermarket that spans more than 25 years. He is a professional technician who, in addition, has held positions as counterman, service adviser and parts manager. He also has owned an independent auto repair facility.

“It’s exciting to welcome Jeff to the Mevotech team,” said Aparicio. “Jeff is an experienced, industry-savvy veteran who understands the needs of our customer, and understands of the needs of the technician. His valuable mix of technical knowledge and practical experience is exactly what Mevotech needs to provide our customers with best-in-class guidance and direction.”