MEMA Study Shows Automotive Parts Manufacturing Job Increases Of Nearly 19 Percent

A new study released by the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) shows that automotive parts manufacturing jobs in the U.S. have risen nearly 19 percent since 2012 – an increase which also includes strong growth by the U.S. automotive aftermarket manufacturing sector, represented by the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), a division of MEMA.

More than 871,000 Americans are directly employed by the automotive parts manufacturing industry. This number, which is up from 734,000 in 2012, represents 2.9 percent of the jobs in the total U.S. employment market and 2.4 percent of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP).

“Never before has the mobility industry had to embrace so many advances in vehicle technology so quickly and on a global scale. These numbers show that MEMA and its member companies are driving innovation, jobs and economic growth in the U.S. by combining manufacturing and technology,” said MEMA President and CEO Steve Handschuh during a media event at the Washington Auto Show on Jan. 26, where the report was released. “The mobility industry is a significant contributor to the growth of the manufacturing and high-tech sectors. And MEMA is pulling it all together.”

“Whether it is for do-it-yourselfers, independent repair professionals or a vehicle manufacturer’s dealership service facility, the automotive light vehicle aftermarket supplies vehicle parts, chemicals, tools, equipment and accessories that help maintain more than 260 million light vehicles in operation in the U.S.,” said AASA President and Chief Operating Officer Bill Long. “From 2012 to 2015, direct jobs in the U.S. related to the aftermarket industry increased 3.9 percent, demonstrating the aftermarket’s continued steady growth in the face of drastically changing vehicle technologies.”

Long continued, “As the average age of motor vehicles on U.S. roads nears 12 years, AASA parts manufacturer members play a vital role in ensuring the availability of repair and maintenance parts to ensure the safety of motorists. Serving the needs of the aftermarket has led to consistent growth in jobs related to the sector.”

The full report, including state-by-state employment numbers, is available here. The study and methodology, which was conducted by London-based IHS Markit, is available here.