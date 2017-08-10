Maval Industries Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Maval Industries LLC, a division of Remy Power Products, marks its 30th anniversary this year. Since its founding in 1987, Maval says its design and production of both new and remanufactured steering system components has made it a leader in the automotive, off-road, performance and specialty vehicle markets.

“We are proud to celebrate 30 years as a premium supplier of unique steering solutions that provide the highest levels of quality, reliability and performance,” said John Dougherty, vice president of sales/marketing. “Maval was able to reach such a major milestone because of the dedication of our entire team to consistently deliver the finest new steering units and remanufactured rack and pinions, gear boxes and power steering pumps to valued customers around the globe. We look forward to many more successful years ahead.”

Maval was founded by Dougherty and Dale Lumby, vice president engineering, along with retired partners Jon Statler and Richard Fijalkovich, based on the thought that there must be a better way to remanufacture import power steering gears and pumps. The company has since grown to become an import vehicle specialist and one of the nation’s foremost hydraulic remanufacturers as well as a worldwide leader in the production of OE off-road and performance steering systems, according to Maval Industries.

“Over the past 30 years, Maval has had many noteworthy accomplishments, among them being the first independent remanufacturer to achieve QS 9000 for its target products,” said Lumby. “Our strong OES heritage, unrivaled quality, design flexibility and on-time logistics have made Maval the choice of OEMs worldwide as a source of both remanufactured and new steering systems.”

Maval Industries has production facilities, joint ventures and sourcing relationships in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. For more information, visit mavalgear.com.