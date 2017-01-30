MAT Holdings Debuts Heavy-Duty Products At HDAW 2017

MAT Holdings Inc. attended the Heavy-Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) 2017 conference, Jan. 23-26, at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, and exhibited Gabriel HD shocks, Reyco XD brakes and Sanborn air brake tanks at the show.

Gabriel HD shocks are heavy-duty shocks for Class 3-8 trucks, trailers and buses. Every shock is manufactured with super-finished chrome-plated piston rods for longer service life and reduced maintenance. Gabriel shocks have unmatched vehicle model coverage and super-rugged end mounts with new anti-corrosion coating for extra protection. The FleetLine and GasSLX lines have been designed specifically for commercial and heavy-duty applications, combining reliability and durability with adjustable driver comfort, says the company.

Reyco XD is a line of premium high-performance friction and steel braking components manufactured by GRIE-HD, specifically designed for heavy-duty applications. The line includes brake pads, drums, shoes and linings with excellent performance capabilities. The brake products comply with all current copper regulations and hardware is included with the products where applicable. The incorporated mechanical attachment technology increases the durability of Reyco brakes to withstand extreme heat and provide safe braking performance in the most extreme driving conditions, the company says.

Sanborn air brake tanks are made for semi-trucks and trailers in 8-, 9.5- and 12-inch diameters. They feature 360-degree rotary MIG welded flanges. These are much more effective than standard spot-welded flanges and provide higher strength and a leak-free design, according to MAT. All Sanborn air brake tanks meet or exceed the SAE J10 and FMVSS 121 DOT standards of performance. Custom designs are available to meet customer specifications upon request.

For more information about these products online, visit matholdingsinc.com.