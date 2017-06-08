Manufacturing/MAS Industries
June 8, 2017 12:16 pm

MAS Industries Expands US Presence With New Warehouse

MAS Industries, a North America-based manufacturer of premium chassis parts and control arms, has announced the grand opening of its newest warehouse in Dallas.

Located in the central region of the U.S., the new facility will allow MAS to reduce lead times and support its rapid and extensive growth, says the company.

The new facility features state-of-the-art inventory tracking systems, ensuring quick turnaround times for MAS customers.

“The opening of our newest warehouse marks an important milestone in the growth of our company. The new warehouse will expand our U.S. presence and enhance our capability to deliver our premium products when our customers need them,” said Mark Stermer, president, MAS Industries.

