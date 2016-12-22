MANN+HUMMEL Recognized By Fiat Chrysler Automobiles As A 2016 Supplier Of The Year Winner

The Supplier Qualitas Convention ceremony of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) was held on Dec. 14 at the Auditorium of the Lingotto Center in Turin, Italy, where MANN+HUMMEL was recognized with the Supplier of the Year award in the chassis and engine systems category.

More than 1,000 suppliers were ranked in 13 categories such as interior and electrical, powertrain or sustainability, with the winners chosen by the FCA management. In the category “Chassis and Engine Systems,” the company says MANN+HUMMEL impressed with its product quality and customer orientation.

The motivation for the award from FCA Group Purchasing was: “This supplier has demonstrated excellent quality and a customer oriented partnership approach. They have consistently shown a strong commitment to our programs and a long-term mindset in its relationship with FCA.”

On the evening of the ceremony, Edoardo Calarco, EMEA head of purchasing, Chassis and Engine Systems Unit, presented the award to Kai Knickmann, president and general manager, Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer at MANN+HUMMEL.

MANN+HUMMEL was awarded twice by FCA in this year. At the annual all supplier meeting in July in Detroit, FCA gave the Top Quality Award in the engine systems group to MANN+HUMMEL.