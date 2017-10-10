MAM Software To Preview Latest Software Release At AAPEX

MAM Software Inc. announced it will be previewing features from the latest releases of its business management suite at AAPEX 2017.

Visitors to the show, held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 at the Las Vegas Sands Expo, will be the first to experience the upcoming release of Autopart, MAM’s business management solution for warehouse distributors and jobbers; and Autopart Online, the Software as a Service version of Autopart that uses fully managed, remotely-hosted servers to eliminate the need for in-house server hardware and maintenance.

The R012 update for Autopart will add new features designed to further extend the capabilities of the software and enhance existing functionality. These will include: unlimited additional product fields, buyout restrictions, credit limit percent check, exceptional sales, invoice cloning, tax exemption pop-ups and tax code matching.

In addition, MAM also will be showcasing its range of supplementary solutions, including its Autocat+ electronic parts catalog, warehouse management software, OpenWebs e-commerce packages, Biznet and Phocas business intelligence solutions and cellphone/tablet apps.

AAPEX has been one of the premier events during Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week (AAIW) for more than 25 years. AAIW, which also includes the SEMA show, is the largest aftermarket event in the world representing the estimated $634 billion global market. More than 2,200 manufacturers will be showcasing products, services and technologies to more than 44,000 visitors.

“The AAPEX and SEMA shows are great places for us to interact with our customers, partners and potential users face-to-face,” said Lance Brierley, general manager of MAM Software Inc. “We’ve invested a lot of resources into developing some neat new features in our solutions in the past year. I would encourage anybody attending the show to visit our stand and see firsthand demonstrations of how the latest features and enhancements to our software can help drive business performance.”

MAM will be exhibiting at AAPEX booth No. 1871.