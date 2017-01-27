MAHLE Service Solutions To Broaden Its Tool And Equipment Product Offering For The US Heavy-Duty Aftermarket

MAHLE Service Solutions announced, at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW), new partnerships with Gray Manufacturing Co. Inc. and Noregon to strengthen its product portfolio of tools and equipment for the heavy-duty aftermarket.

Under the agreement with Gray, the company will produce a full-line of shop equipment for MAHLE Service Solutions under the banner “MAHLE manufactured by Gray.” Gray has been designing, manufacturing and selling lifting equipment since 1952. MAHLE Service Solutions will begin selling the Gray-manufactured equipment, which includes stands, floor jacks, vehicle lifts, fluid collection systems and other equipment, at the time of the American Trucking Association’s Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) Show in late February 2017.

MAHLE Service Solutions also will collaborate with Noregon to introduce a new in-shop diagnostic and repair solution called TechPRO HD powered by JPRO. Founded in 1993, Noregon is the leading vehicle diagnostics solutions supplier to the commercial vehicle industry. MAHLE Service Solutions previously introduced the TechPRO diagnostic scan tool to the automotive aftermarket for automotive technicians and is now expanding into the heavy-duty aftermarket.

According to Terry Taylor, head of sales, MAHLE Service Solutions, the two agreements will allow the company to provide medium- and heavy-duty customers with a greater selection of tool and equipment solutions to meet their needs.

“MAHLE Service Solutions and our new partners recognized significant synergies in our mutual commitment to quality, customer focus and long-term planning,” explained Taylor. “These shared organizational characteristics led to partnerships that will deliver the tools and equipment so the modern service provider can effectively address the needs of its customers.”

Taylor added that with the existing distribution, field sales and service organization that MAHLE Service Solutions already has in place, all customers will benefit from greater access to a complete product portfolio and expanded service network. This is relevant especially to those customers serving the medium- and heavy-duty aftermarket.

MAHLE Service Solutions already offers the ArcticPRO ACX 1180C A/C service and recharging machine, the OEM heavy-duty commercial version of its popular ACX 1180 model. The ACX 1180C has been used in many heavy-duty applications, including for rooftop chiller service and in buses due to the vehicle’s large A/C system capacity. The hybrid-certified ACX 1180C includes a built-in micron-level gauge, three 20-foot temperature leads and a 50-lb. internal tank to produce faster service times and higher service accuracy for heavy-duty OEM-style A/C servicing.

MAHLE Service Solutions also offers a complete line of fluid exchange equipment for the heavy-duty aftermarket under its FluidPRO brand.