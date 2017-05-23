MAHLE Aftermarket Launches YouTube Video Series Documenting Petty’s Garage MAHLE Mustang Build

The first in a series of videos has been posted to the MAHLE Aftermarket North America YouTube Channel documenting the building of the MAHLE Ford Mustang at Petty’s Garage. The vehicle will be the grand prize in the MAHLE “Drive with the Original” Technician Promotion.

The build of the customized, twin-turbo, 1,000 HP MAHLE Mustang will be completed and tested in time to be awarded to one lucky technician at the AAPEX 2017 in Las Vegas, taking place Oct. 31-Nov. 2. The first video of the series reviews the rollout of the MAHLE Original gasket brand at AAPEX 2016; showing “The Original” King Richard Petty playing a prominent role in the announcement of the “Drive with the Original” Technician Promotion. As the video closes, shots show the Petty’s Garage craftsmen beginning the disassembly of the 2017 Ford Mustang.

“We wanted to have a grand prize in the ‘Drive with the Original’ Promotion unlike anything the aftermarket has seen,” said Jon Douglas, president of MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. “We think technicians will enjoy seeing how the Petty’s Garage craftsmen put this dream ride together – a ride that could be theirs if they are lucky!”

The video is available for viewing at the MAHLE Aftermarket YouTube channel here.

Subsequent episodes in the video series will document the engine build featuring MAHLE Original- and Clevite-branded parts; the installation of custom Petty’s Garage suspension pieces and interior; application of a custom paint job and body panels; and, in the final installment, dyno testing the car and final delivery to the MAHLE Aftermarket team.

The “Drive with the Original” promotion runs until Oct. 1. Four finalists will be randomly selected from all entries to receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to AAPEX in Las Vegas. The “Original,” Richard Petty, will be present when the finalists select a key fob, one of which will start the engine of the grand-prize MAHLE Ford Mustang from Petty’s Garage.

In addition to the grand prize, more than 2,400 instant win prizes will be awarded, including Richard Petty Driving Experiences, autographed Richard Petty signature Charlie 1 Horse cowboy hats and autographed No. 43 die-cast model cars.

Information on entering the “Drive with the Original” Promotion is available on specially marked MAHLE Original gasket boxes. Complete information about the “Drive with the Original” promotion, including official rules, terms and conditions, can be found at drivewiththeoriginal.com.