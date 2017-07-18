MAHA Announces New Sales And Executive Personnel

Personnel/MAHA
Niall Davidson (left) has joined the company as vice president sales/marketing and product management for North America, and Raul Gomez (right) has been named national account and key manager.

MAHA USA, a leading manufacturer of vehicle lifts, workshop equipment and safety technology for automotive and heavy-duty maintenance operations, has welcomed two new hires. Niall Davidson has joined the company as vice president sales/marketing and product management for North America, and Raul Gomez has been named national account and key manager.

Davidson brings a wealth of experience and proven track record for innovation, business growth and leadership. His most recent position was vice president, general manager of the automotive aftermarket division of Robert Bosch Canada Inc. Prior to that, he held senior roles in sales, marketing and product management for Snap-on Tools Inc.

“Niall will provide the leadership experience to further the success of MAHA’s North American sales, marketing and product management,” said Juergen Werner, MAHA USA’s managing director.

Gomez has an extensive background in automotive and national accounts and brings key insights for MAHA USA. His most recent position was national account manager at Snap-on Tools Inc.

“We are pleased to have Niall and Raul join our North American team. Both have extremely strong backgrounds in distribution, national accounts and have the equipment knowledge to successfully guide our sales efforts,” said Werner.

Thomas Foerg, president of MAHA, Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG, added, “North America is a key growth and investment market for MAHA. Through our commitment to American manufacturing and products engineered specifically for North America, we recognize that Niall and Raul bring the market knowledge and background to strengthen our growth strategy.”

