Magna Partners With Michigan Department Of Transportation And 3M To Improve Vehicle Connectivity, Security And Driver Safety

Magna is bringing its camera and secure connectivity expertise to the project, which will test vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity. Findings will be shared with customers and partners to further enhance vehicle connectivity throughout the automotive industry.

As the auto industry continues to discuss mobility and the need for new transportation solutions, some critics cite concerns about the ability of autonomous vehicles to “read” changing road conditions, temporary lane changes and construction. To help address these challenges, Magna is lending its camera and secure connectivity expertise to a joint project with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and 3M.

Michigan’s Planet M initiative represents the collective mobility efforts of organizations and communities across the state.

The project is the nation’s first vehicle-to-infrastructure connected work zone and will be constructed along a three-mile section of I-75 in Oakland County, Michigan. Findings from the project are expected to play an integral role in optimizing vehicle connectivity infrastructure on construction-related roadways going forward.

Over the next several years, Magna will work with MDOT and 3M to provide expert advice on connectivity and infrared camera technology. Magna engineers and developers will help interpret the data and make continuous improvements to improve the technology.

“We are working with MDOT and 3M to integrate technology that addresses issues such as the location of street signs, loss of internet connectivity or incorrect processing of vehicle-to-infrastructure information,” said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s chief technology officer. “Our contribution to the project will help uncover critical information needed to understand how vehicles communicate with roadway infrastructure.”

