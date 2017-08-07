MACS To Dedicate Annual Golf Tournament Trophy To Honor Art Hobbs

MACS will be posthumously honoring Art Hobbs by dedicating its annual golf tournament trophy to him. Hobbs was a member and director of MACS for many years and was instrumental in the society’s growth during MACS’ formative years. The MACS annual golf tournament was a particular favorite event of Hobbs’ and he took great pride in organizing the event.

Hobbs passed away in 2015, and the company has decided to name the MACS perennial golf tournament trophy in his honor. During the 2018 MACS golf event on Wednesday, Feb. 14, sponsored by Four Seasons at the Falcon’s Fire golf course in Orlando, Florida, foursomes will compete for the Art Hobbs memorial trophy. Golfers also will be able to purchase “sweetheart mulligans” to benefit the MACS scholarship fund.

Art’s widow, Carolyn, will join the golf awards ceremony to award the Art Hobbs Memorial Golf Trophy for the first time to the MACS tournament winners.

Four Seasons is the MACS tournament sponsor and all golf holes in 2018 have a sponsor. The following MACS member companies have sponsored a golf hole: Arkema, Auto Zone, Bus Parts Experts, Cold Air, CPS, Experian, I.H.S., Inficon, MAHLE Service Solutions, Mexichem, Omega-Global-Santech, O’Reilly, Red Dot, Trans/Air and Trensor.

Registration for MACS 2018 Golf Tournament and all events at MACS 2018 Training Event and Trade Show will begin Tuesday, Sept. 5.