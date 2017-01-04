MACS Announces Board Of Directors Election Results

MACS members have voted and the board of directors election results have been counted. Elected to a two-year term to represent MACS service and repair members are Tanya Johnson, owner of Johnny’s Radiator and More in Warren, Arizona, and Jim Atkinson of Car Repair Co. in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Elected to represent distributor members for a two-year term are Tod Ellison of MEI Corp. in Peachtree City, Georgia, and Mark Schmitz of Global Parts Distributors in Macon, Georgia.

Manufacturer members will be represented for a two-year term by Gary Hansen of Red Dot in Seattle, and Al Leupold of Bergstrom in Rockford, Illinois.

These newly elected directors join already serving directors for service and repair, including Caroline Marks Acebido, owner of Marks Air in Tampa, Florida; Andy Fiffick, owner of Rad Air Complete Car Care in Cleveland, Ohio; Randy Rankin of Ranshu in Sparks, Nevada; and Steve Sunday of Sunair in Ft. Worth, Texas, representing MACS distributor members; and David Jack of DENSO, Long Beach, California; and Charlie Roberts, T/CCI, Decatur, Ilinois, who represent MACS manufacturer members.

The MACS board of directors is made up of 13 members, four members in each of the following categories: service and repair, distribution and manufacturing, plus the past chairman, Jim Hittman, Badger Refrigeration in Racine, Wisconsin. Board members serve two-year terms and six members are up for election every year.

Since 1981, the Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide has been the advocate for service and repair owners, distributors, manufacturers and educators making their living in the total vehicle climate and thermal management industry. To learn more, visit macsw.org.