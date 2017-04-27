Personnel/MacKay & Co.
April 27, 2017 1:48 pm

MacKay & Co. Adds Director Of Market Strategy And Sales

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Automotive Distribution Network’s National Advisory Council Tours KYB Plant During Spring Meeting

DENSO Announces New Director Of Americas Operations

Fast Undercar Holds Annual Franchise Meeting Under The Wings Of Air Force One

MacKay & Co. Adds Director Of Market Strategy And Sales

Spectra Premium Receives Top Honor From Uni-Select

AAM's Next Generation EcoTrac Increases Fuel Economy, Decreases Packaging Size

CVSN Adds Westrans To Its Member List

DEI Announces New Manufacturer Representation For Boom Mat For The 12 Volt Market

CIF Elects 2 New Trustees To Continue Initiatives

ididit Partners With Classic Instruments For Special Promotion

 

MacKay & Co. has announced that Kenneth Griswold has joined the organization as director, market strategy and sales.

Griswold’s years of industry experience combined with his innovative sales and marketing insights bring new breadth and depth to MacKay’s current team. He most recently served as vice president of sales and marketing at Fleet Engineers. Griswold’s efforts to rebrand, reposition and reestablish market presence provided Fleet Engineers with a solid market position with its clients and in the marketplace.

Prior to his tenure at Fleet Engineers, Griswold spent more than 20 years at SAF-HOLLAND, where he held a variety of product marketing and leadership roles. As the director, global marketing communications, Griswold had an instrumental role in instituting the organization’s global marketing communications and branding efforts.

At MacKay & Company, Griswold will collaborate with the sales and marketing team, interface with clients and lead projects. Strategically, his skill set will be leveraged to manage and expand the organization’s product offerings by concentrating on developing brand strategies, market growth and product positioning for clients.

MacKay & Company is a specialized management consulting and market research firm, with a focus on commercial on-highway vehicles, farm field machinery, construction equipment and related components such as engines and transmissions.

Show Full Article