MacKay & Co. Adds Director Of Market Strategy And Sales

MacKay & Co. has announced that Kenneth Griswold has joined the organization as director, market strategy and sales.

Griswold’s years of industry experience combined with his innovative sales and marketing insights bring new breadth and depth to MacKay’s current team. He most recently served as vice president of sales and marketing at Fleet Engineers. Griswold’s efforts to rebrand, reposition and reestablish market presence provided Fleet Engineers with a solid market position with its clients and in the marketplace.

Prior to his tenure at Fleet Engineers, Griswold spent more than 20 years at SAF-HOLLAND, where he held a variety of product marketing and leadership roles. As the director, global marketing communications, Griswold had an instrumental role in instituting the organization’s global marketing communications and branding efforts.

At MacKay & Company, Griswold will collaborate with the sales and marketing team, interface with clients and lead projects. Strategically, his skill set will be leveraged to manage and expand the organization’s product offerings by concentrating on developing brand strategies, market growth and product positioning for clients.

MacKay & Company is a specialized management consulting and market research firm, with a focus on commercial on-highway vehicles, farm field machinery, construction equipment and related components such as engines and transmissions.