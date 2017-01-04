Service And Repair/Mac Tools
Mac Tools Introduces MDT 10

mac-tools-mdt-10Mac Tools has introduced MDT 10, an ergonomically-designed vehicle diagnostic tool built specifically for technicians. The company says MDT 10 features best-in-class coverage for more than 25,000 vehicle systems, and can diagnose driveability issues on virtually any vehicle.

The premium hardware device features an optically-bonded screen, a rear camera with flash, front camera, dual speakers and HDMI output to an external monitor. It comes in a rugged tablet that is balanced specifically for one-handed operation. In addition, MDT 10 comes with a charging/docking station that allows the technician to work away from the vehicle.

Mac Tools says that increased workplace efficiency is realized with available on-tool repair information that provides full access to a new and extensive wiring-diagram database that displays in color. Other new features include top reported DTC fixes, drive cycles and maintenance reset procedures.

MDT 10 is built into an Android chassis, providing a wireless vehicle connection that allows the technician ease of mobility to test components. The large 10.4-inch screen comes standard, and provides high visibility even in direct sunlight.

MDT 10 provides enhanced on-tool resource information, scan and scope troubleshooting repair info and specific tech tips. It also provides embedded training videos to promote faster technician fix times. The advanced software enables a streamlined diagnostic process for almost any issue a technician may encounter with a wide array of additional features that include:

  • J-2534 device for OEM reprogramming / reflashing with separate PC and OEM software
  • Ability to display 16 data items, or graph 8 data items simultaneously
  • Customized Datastream display, graph and color for easy viewing

For full specifications and to learn more about Mac Tools MDT 10, visit mactools.com.

