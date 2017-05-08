Lumileds Appoints Ilan Daskal As New Chief Financial Officer

Lumileds, a global provider of light engine technology, has announced the appointment of Ilan Daskal as its chief financial officer (CFO). Daskal has more than 25 years of experience in numerous senior financial roles, including vice president of finance at Infineon Technologies NA and CFO at International Rectifier.

“We are thrilled to have Ilan join our team. His breadth of experience in operations, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets will help drive Lumileds’ future growth,” said Lumileds CEO Mark Adams.

“I could not be more excited about joining the executive team at Lumileds. The company’s legacy of innovation, customer engagement and performance leadership are all compelling factors that will drive continued success,” added Daskal.

Lumileds is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Philips. Philips announced on Dec. 12, 2016, that it signed an agreement to sell a majority interest in Lumileds to certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. As required under the signed agreement, Apollo has been appropriately briefed on the appointment of Daskal as CFO.