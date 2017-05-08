Legislative/Vehicle Safety
May 8, 2017 11:53 am

Louisiana Bill Targets Vehicle Safety Inspection Program

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

Louisiana House Bill (HB) 597, introduced by Rep. Lawrence A. Bagley, R-7, would eliminate Louisiana’s vehicle safety inspection program. In place of the inspection, residents would be required to just pay an annual fee to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. The Automotive Service Association opposes this bill and encourages all interested parties in Louisiana to visit ASA’s legislative advocacy website, TakingTheHill.com, to contact their state representatives in opposition.

Bob Redding, ASA Washington, D.C. representative, said, “Repairers understand the importance of these programs. Studies have shown that vehicle safety inspection programs prevent accidents, injuries and deaths. We encourage repairers and vehicle owners to contact the Louisiana legislature in opposition to HB 597.”

ASA urges Louisiana repairers to go to TakingTheHill.com (click “Alerts”) to send a letter to their legislator(s) opposing this legislation. The association says the process only takes a couple of minutes.

