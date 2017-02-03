Manufacturing/LIQUI MOLY
February 3, 2017 2:53 pm

LIQUI MOLY Unveils A New Look Online

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

TBC Corp. Sells SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service To Grease Monkey

Delphi Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2016 Financial Results

Freudenberg Invests In New Filter Production Line

Chemours Breaks Ground On New U.S. Production Facility For Opteon Refrigerants

Stant USA Corp. Names Gary Masse CEO

Registration Now Open For MEMA 2017 Legislative Summit And Technology Fair

US Motor Works Recognized With Shipping Award From Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation Reports Record Golf Outing Results

VIPAR Heavy Duty Welcomes Deval Joshi As Senior Program Manager

Bower Announces Transmission Kit Release  

German oil and additive specialist LIQUI MOLY has unveiled a new online appearance. The company has relaunched its website at liqui-moly.us.

“It not only looks more attractive, it also offers improved functions,” said Peter Baumann, LIQUI MOLY marketing director.

An oil guide that tells users which is the right oil for a particular vehicle has now been expanded. And it’s easier to use the supply search function listing retailers and garages that sell LIQUI MOLY. The product database has been revised as well, to provide details of the numerous products quickly and in a clearly structured format. The website now offers numerous application tips (“Is it OK to mix motor oils?”) and also background knowledge (“What is motor oil actually made of?”).

Liqui-moly.us is our digital showcase,” said Baumann. “It’s our communication hub.”

The new website has been formatted with responsive design, allowing for unlimited use on smartphones and tablets. Following a redesign of its German website, liqui-moly.us is the first national LIQUI MOLY website to appear with this new design.

Show Full Article