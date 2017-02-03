LIQUI MOLY Unveils A New Look Online

German oil and additive specialist LIQUI MOLY has unveiled a new online appearance. The company has relaunched its website at liqui-moly.us.

“It not only looks more attractive, it also offers improved functions,” said Peter Baumann, LIQUI MOLY marketing director.

An oil guide that tells users which is the right oil for a particular vehicle has now been expanded. And it’s easier to use the supply search function listing retailers and garages that sell LIQUI MOLY. The product database has been revised as well, to provide details of the numerous products quickly and in a clearly structured format. The website now offers numerous application tips (“Is it OK to mix motor oils?”) and also background knowledge (“What is motor oil actually made of?”).

“Liqui-moly.us is our digital showcase,” said Baumann. “It’s our communication hub.”

The new website has been formatted with responsive design, allowing for unlimited use on smartphones and tablets. Following a redesign of its German website, liqui-moly.us is the first national LIQUI MOLY website to appear with this new design.