LINE-X Honored For 15th Time On Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 List

LINE-X – a provider of powerful protective coatings, high-performance spray-on bedliners and accessories – has been ranked No. 1 in the Miscellaneous Auto Parts and Services category of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Franchise 500 list. This marks the 15th time LINE-X has been ranked by the publication.

“Our recognition as the top company in the 2017 Franchise 500 Miscellaneous Auto Parts and Services category is a true testament to the relentless commitment we have as a company to deliver world-class franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs,” said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. “Our franchise owners are the backbone of LINE-X. The immense growth trajectory we’ve experienced over the past few years is a direct reflection of the hard work being done by both our franchisees and the corporate staff at LINE-X. We will work tirelessly to make our franchise program even better as the company continues on a path of aggressive expansion.”

LINE-X currently has more than 550 franchise locations in 60 countries and is in the process of developing more than 150 new franchise territories.