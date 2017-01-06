LINE-X Coatings In Spotlight At North American International Auto Show

LINE-X, a global provider of protective coatings, will be showcasing advances in vehicle/parts durability and manufacturing at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), to be held from Jan. 9-22, at the Cobo Center in Detroit. With LINE-X’s ULTRA Body Armour coating for vehicle exteriors in the spotlight on a customized Tundra truck, the brand also will be displaying a dynamic lineup of different coating products specifically engineered to enhance vehicle durability through the manufacturing process, as well as conquer a variety of industrial challenges.

Featuring the same advanced science that protects the U.S. Department of Defense’s Pentagon, LINE-X’s powerful coatings are being utilized in vehicle parts and overall manufacturing operations. From uses on weight-reducing materials to enhancing the resilience of vehicle interiors, exteriors and parts, LINE-X says it has proven to be versatile in its application.

Newly featured is LINE-X ULTRA, a scientifically-advanced protective coating that marks a new area in the way vehicle bodies and parts are protected. On display as the entire exterior coating of the Toyota Tundra 4X4 Crewmax, the company says the spray “armor” delivers superior durability and aesthetically-pleasing style options for full vehicle exteriors or specific parts of vehicles, as well as commercial uses. As an advanced product within LINE-X’s line of protective coatings,­ LINE-X says ULTRA is highlighted by eye-catching refined textures, color matching options and strong UV protection. Thin application, coupled with superior performance, raises the bar for vehicle owners who seek the best protection for their investment, yet value standout looks that separates them from the crowd.

Showcasing LINE-X Body Armour with ULTRA, the truck also is outfitted with a LINE-X PREMIUM bedliner and first-rate Truck Gear by LINE-X accessories, which include concept designs for the future (drop down steps, a low profile crossover toolbox and custom floor liners). Nearly all of the customization design work was conducted by legendary vehicle customizer/fabricator, Kenny Pfitzer,­ formerly the build master at West Coast Customs and Chip Foose Designs, at his new shop, Zero to 60 Designs. Pfitzer and his team also completely fabricated the roof rack, grille, tailgate details and leather seats.

The LINE-X Booth will be located in the Cobo Concourse, outside of Hall C.