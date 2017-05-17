Manufacturing/LINE-X
LINE-X Announces Opening Of New Corporate Headquarters

LINE-X celebrated the start of a new era in its global growth and brand evolution with the opening of its all-new corporate headquarters on April 27 in Huntsville, Alabama. The event, attended by more than 75 corporate LINE-X personnel and local/state officials, began with a ribbon-cutting and remarks by LINE-X President Dennis Weese, followed by tours, a dive into the recently implemented “brand experience” elements and a spray demonstration to highlight some of LINE-X’s scientifically advanced properties at the facility.

Some of the highlights included:

  • The new 60,000-square-foot facility is more than 20,000 square feet larger than the previous location
  • About 30,000 square feet of the new building is dedicated warehouse space for material production, storage and shipping/receiving for domestic/international shipments
  • Remaining space is dedicated to executive and staff offices, two high-production spray booths, a product testing area, training rooms, research and development areas and room to expand in the future

“I am extremely proud to officially dedicate our new home here in Huntsville,” said Weese. “Our growth over the past few years has been tremendous so it was imperative that we transition into a facility that not only better serves the current needs of the business and our franchise network, but also supports our plans for expansion. And with the company being recently named the ‘Medium Automotive Manufacturer of the Year’ by the Business Council of Alabama, it’s been a very exciting past few weeks for us.”

