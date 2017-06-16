During the week-long Leadership 3.0 program, participants were fully immersed in the complexities of the Chinese motor vehicle aftermarket and exposed to global leadership concepts. The program ended on Friday, June 9 with a farewell dinner.

The program, which began on June 3, had two primary goals: to improve global leadership skills and to understand the challenges and opportunities of the Chinese motor vehicle aftermarket. This was accomplished through in-class discussions, guest speakers, lectures and numerous guided field trips to experience various levels of the supply chain. And, as is the case with all University of the Aftermarket live programs, Leadership 3.0 had an important networking component, with participants learning from each other and their Chinese peers. This class in particular had an international flavor, with aftermarket professionals representing North America, Europe and Asia.

The Leadership 3.0 class included:

Amy Antenora, Babcox Media

Jamie Ardis, AGS Co.

Blake Buller, Parts Authority

Bill Flaherty, Wonh Global Industries

Rick Guirlinger, Bourke Services

Mike Harvey, MANN+HUMMEL

Bill Maggs, National Pronto Association

Rafael Cervantes, Chromite

Jeff Olefson, Standard Motor Products

William Qu, Sensata Technologies

Paulo Reynoso, DACOMSA

Michael Rukov, Continental

Markus Schmid, Sensata Technologies

Mike Schwab, NGK Spark Plugs

Robert Segal, Sanel Auto Parts

Mark Swetich, Dana Inc.

Daniel Tristan, Tracerline

Nicole Tucker, Diesel Forward

William Young, Wonh Global Industries

Robert Zhu, Wonh Global Industries

Guest speakers covered aftermarket-specific case studies, intellectual property protection, channels of distribution, automotive service and other topics critical to understanding the Chinese aftermarket. International leadership discussions were facilitated by University of the Aftermarket faculty Frank Morgan, Ph.D.

“Based on the success of this program – and the growing importance of the global aftermarket – we hope to offer more international programs in the future,” said University of the Aftermarket Director Brian Cruickshank.

Participants received 6.0 CEUs toward their Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) or Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) designations.

For more information about Leadership 3.0 or other University of the Aftermarket programs, contact Brian Cruickshank, director, University of the Aftermarket, Northwood University at 989-430-7774 or [email protected].

Editor’s Note: Stay tuned next week as we bring you key takeaways, photos, data and more from our time in Shanghai with the University of the Aftermarket.