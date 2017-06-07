Leadership 3.0: The Global Aftermarket Begins In Shanghai

China is quickly becoming the largest aftermarket in the world, eclipsing both North American and European growth by double digits. A group of aftermarket professionals from North America and Europe is currently learning about this fascinating market through the University of the Aftermarket’s new “Leadership 3.0” program, which began on June 3 in Shanghai.

Participants in this unique continuing education program are learning important global leadership skills, as well as taking a deep dive into the complexities and nuances of the Chinese aftermarket. During this week-long program, the class will learn from real-world case studies (presented by the executives who lived them), group discussions, China aftermarket specialists and numerous guest speakers from the global aftermarket. A special presentation by commercial specialists from the U.S. Consulate General will focus on intellectual property protection. Numerous field trips will allow participants to gain first-hand insight into the challenges and opportunities of the Chinese aftermarket.

The Leadership 3.0 class includes:

Amy Antenora, Babcox Media

Jamie Ardis, AGS Co.

Blake Buller, Parts Authority

Bill Flaherty, Wonh Global Industries

Rick Guirlinger, Bourke Services

Mike Harvey, MANN+HUMMEL

Bill Maggs, National Pronto Association

Rafael Cervantes, Chromite

Jeff Olefson, Standard Motor Products

William Qu, Sensata Technologies

Paulo Reynoso, DACOMSA

Michael Rukov, Continental

Markus Schmid, Sensata Technologies

Mike Schwab, NGK Spark Plugs

Robert Segal, Sanel Auto Parts

Mark Swetich, Dana Inc.

Daniel Tristan, Tracerline

Nicole Tucker, Diesel Forward

William Young, Wonh Global Industries

Robert Zhu, Wonh Global Industries

“China represents an important and growing part of the aftermarket’s future,” said Brian Cruickshank, University of the Aftermarket director. “Participants in this year’s program will come away with more finely tuned global leadership skills as well as a deep understanding of this rapidly changing market.”

Participants receive 6 CEUs toward their Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) or Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) designations.

Regarding future global programs, Cruickshank added, “Based on the industry’s positive response, we certainly hope this program will be offered again in 2018.”

For more information about Leadership 3.0, contact Cruickshank at: 989-430-7774 or [email protected].