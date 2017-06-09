Latest Walker Promotion Keeps The Rewards Flowing To Counter Professionals

Tenneco’s Walker emissions control brand’s summer incentive for counter professionals will award a $5 Visa prepaid card for each sale of qualifying Walker products sold through the Walker “Go with the Flow! Benefits” promotion.

“Walker emissions control products – specifically Walker direct-fit muffler assemblies and catalytic converters – provide premium value and a time-saving approach for emissions control replacements,” said Andrew DeSmidt, promotions manager, Tenneco. “The ‘Go with the Flow! Benefits’ promotion is a great reminder to choose a product that offers long-lasting performance to customers.”

Available from June 1 through Aug. 31, the Walker “Go with the Flow! Benefits” scorecard promotion rewards counter professionals for the sale of qualifying Walker Quiet-Flow SS stainless steel mufflers, welded assemblies, direct-fit catalytic converters and Walker CalCat direct-fit catalytic converters. For a complete list of qualifying products or to receive program scorecards, contact a Walker representative.

Completed scorecard entries and other required paperwork and supporting documents must be postmarked by Sept. 30 to Walker “Go with the Flow! Benefits” Counterperson Promotion, 600 Main Street, P.O. Box 906, Tonawanda, NY 14150.

Only qualifying units sold between June 1 and Aug. 31 will be processed. Participants are limited to a $500 maximum redemption through the promotion. Incentives will be delivered for the entire promotion on one card after program completion.

To learn more about Walker emissions control products, contact a Walker representative or parts provider, or visit WalkerExhaust.com.