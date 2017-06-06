King Engine Bearings Appoints Operations Manager

King Engine Bearings announced that David Karpatkin has joined its team as operations manager. Karpatkin has more than 20 years of experience in various industries, most recently as a district manager for ADT Security. He also has held key positions in sales, management and operations, all of which has contributed to a wide knowledge base and experience to draw from.

Karpatkin earned his bachelor’s degree from Long Island University CW Post, and his Master in Business Administration at the University of Texas in Dallas.

“David has a broad range of experience across multiple industries that we find particularly valuable,” said Gideon Zalavsky, CEO of King Engine Bearings. “The role of operations manager at King requires a person that can see the big picture, but not allow small details to be overlooked during the day-to-day, while still always looking for ways to improve our procedures and policies. We believe that David has these skills in spades and we are fortunate to have him join us.”

