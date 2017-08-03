Kia Selects OEC For Collision Parts Ordering And Fulfillment

OEConnection LLC (OEC), an automotive technology provider for OEM distribution networks, announced that Kia Motors America has added CollisionLink to its collision parts marketing program. The CollisionLink parts ordering and fulfillment solution will allow Kia’s dealer network to access competitive pricing on eligible OE parts and expand its market penetration in the U.S.

Kia is the 23rd automotive dealer network in North America to use CollisionLink to facilitate their parts marketing program. With the addition of Kia, virtually 100 percent of all consumer vehicles on the road in the U.S. are now supported by CollisionLink.

“We are excited to bring Kia on board and to assist with their collision parts program,” said Bill Lopez, OEC vice president and general manager, Collision. “With our CollisionLink solution, Kia dealers can compete more effectively and increase their OE part sales while also improving order processing efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

“Selecting CollisionLink will provide our retailers with competitively priced OE parts,” said Greg Silvestri, executive director, Service Operations. “We chose CollisionLink because it has become a standard operating procedure among body shops who prefer to use OE parts at competitive prices. CollisionLink also streamlines the dealers’ workflow when processing orders to better serve their customers.”

By the fourth quarter of 2017, all Kia dealers will have access to their collision parts marketing program via CollisionLink.