OE/OEC
August 3, 2017 12:34 pm

Kia Selects OEC For Collision Parts Ordering And Fulfillment

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Hercules Tires Launches New Website

Superchargers Online Becomes First Eaton Authorized Service Center

Legends To 'Rock' SEMA Banquet

SCRS Career Center Connects To Google For Jobs

Mobil 1 To Continue As 'Official Motor Oil of NASCAR'

One Stop Truck And Trailer Parts Joins Power Heavy Duty

Magna Partners With Michigan Department Of Transportation And 3M To Improve Vehicle Connectivity, Security And Driver Safety

Ziebart International Names New Director Of US Retail Operations

DEI Hosts Local Cruise-In

Minimizer CEO Craig Kruckeberg Named Finalist For Award

OEConnection LLC (OEC), an automotive technology provider for OEM distribution networks, announced that Kia Motors America has added CollisionLink to its collision parts marketing program. The CollisionLink parts ordering and fulfillment solution will allow Kia’s dealer network to access competitive pricing on eligible OE parts and expand its market penetration in the U.S.

Kia is the 23rd automotive dealer network in North America to use CollisionLink to facilitate their parts marketing program. With the addition of Kia, virtually 100 percent of all consumer vehicles on the road in the U.S. are now supported by CollisionLink.

“We are excited to bring Kia on board and to assist with their collision parts program,” said Bill Lopez, OEC vice president and general manager, Collision. “With our CollisionLink solution, Kia dealers can compete more effectively and increase their OE part sales while also improving order processing efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

“Selecting CollisionLink will provide our retailers with competitively priced OE parts,” said Greg Silvestri, executive director, Service Operations. “We chose CollisionLink because it has become a standard operating procedure among body shops who prefer to use OE parts at competitive prices. CollisionLink also streamlines the dealers’ workflow when processing orders to better serve their customers.”

By the fourth quarter of 2017, all Kia dealers will have access to their collision parts marketing program via CollisionLink.

Show Full Article