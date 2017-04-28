Keystone Brings On GReddy Performance, Announces Exclusive Partnership In Canada

Keystone Automotive Operations Inc., a leading wholesale distributor and marketer of automotive specialty parts in North America, has announced its new partnership with GReddy Performance, of which Keystone will be the exclusive WD in Canada.

An aftermarket company founded and managed by a dedicated community of enthusiasts and racers, GReddy’s reputation for U.S. Spec, European Spec and JDM vehicles is unsurpassed, and backed by a sales and service organization second-to-none, says Keystone. Its exclusive partnership with Keystone Canada is a natural fit, the company states.

“We are very excited to have GReddy on board. By Keystone Canada teaming up with GReddy, it opens up new opportunities for our valued customers to offer the high-performance products they are so well known for,” said Jason McDonald, director of sales at Keystone Canada. “GReddy can now leverage the inventories and distribution capabilities of Keystone, to have their products delivered next day, every day across Canada.”

GReddy Performance says it is equally pleased with the exclusivity. “With their great logistic capabilities, service and sales staff, we are looking forward to growing our business with Keystone across North America,” said President Kenji Sumino.