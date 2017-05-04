Distribution/Keystone
May 4, 2017 12:37 pm

Keystone Automotive Operations Welcomes New Lines

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Keystone Automotive Operations Inc. has announced the addition of Dana Spicer, Yukon Gear & Axle, Dynamic Suspension, AirBedz, CargoGlide, Cargo Ease, Rack’Em and Prince Lionheart to its suspension and truck bed/van accessory market segments.

“Each of these manufacturers brings something really special to the table, from legendary performance and creative storage solutions to innovation at its finest,” said Larry Montante, vice president of category management. “We’re very excited to welcome these new partnerships to the Keystone family.”

The Dana Spicer name has been producing high-performance driveline components for 75 years. Yukon Gear & Axle has some of the highest-quality differential parts on the market, a result of state-of-the-art equipment and advanced manufacturing techniques. Both Cargo Glide and Cargo Ease offer creative van storage solutions that utilize nearly every inch of interior space so that professionals maximize efficiency on the job, while Rack’Em Manufacturing remains one of the most respected names in quality trailer storage solutions.

“The additions of Cargo Glide, Cargo Ease and Rack’Em will suit the needs of the working professional, while Dynamic Suspension’s line of spring systems offer premium load-handling capability for work trucks and towing rigs alike,” said Blake Bonser, marketing manager at Keystone.

Pittman Products International offers the only multi-patented air mattress that is specifically designed to fit mid and full-sized trucks in long and short bed layouts, with several additional patents are pending. And Prince Lionheart, a family owned and operated business, carries a multitude of vehicle storage and safety products for little ones in the back seat.

