Keystone Automotive Operations Welcomes Motul Oil

Keystone Automotive Operations Inc. welcomes Motul Oil to its speed and performance line card. The company is a provider of OEM-approved, high-performance engine oils/lubricants for European and various import applications. Motul Oil is a well-respected name within the motorsports community and has longtime partnerships with giants like Subaru, Toyota, Nissan and McLaren.

With a 160-year history, Motul Oil says it offers both premium quality and performance. And as a figure in motor racing, it develops and validates its products under the most extreme conditions, according to the company. “They have achieved mastery of their formulation, development and also production processes. We’re pleased to be offering Motul Oil to our customers,” said Daria Bryk, marketing manager at Keystone.

Though common in the automotive industry, the Motul name also is prominent in mining, brick and cement and plastic injection, as well as the mechanical, metal and even food industries.