Keystone Automotive Operations Welcomes GearWrench Tools And RJS Racing Equipment

Keystone Automotive Operations has welcomed RJS Racing Equipment Inc. and GearWrench Tools to its Speed & Performance and Tools & Equipment line card. RJS Racing manufactures safety equipment for various styles of motor racing, including drag, stock car, go-kart, quarter midget, monster truck, boat, off-road and buggies. Keystone says it is a reliable name in the areas of demolition, stunt work and movie props, law enforcement, fire and rescue, government, military, driving training, auto manufacturing and automobile testing. Most products are developed in the U.S., of which Keystone is stocking fuel storage containers.

GearWrench Tools got its start back in 1995, with support from large retailers like Ace Hardware and Sears. It quickly became one of the go-to brands for industrial-grade tools.

“We’re pleased to welcome both RJS Racing Equipment and GearWrench Tools,” said Larry Montante, vice president of category management at Keystone. “These are very well-respected brands whose dependable products are sought after by track goers and industry professionals alike.”