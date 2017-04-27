Keynote Presenter To Discuss Industry Changes At 2017 ADS International Convention & Tradeshow

The Association of Diesel Specialists has announced Rich Ferguson of Ferguson Partners LLC as the keynote speaker at its annual convention and tradeshow. His session will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Ferguson has a successful history of consistently driving double-digit top line growth, better than market returns and significant EBITDA improvement. His expertise in planning and carrying out sales, marketing, corporate finance, continuous improvement, as well as product development strategies is extensive. Ferguson’s career spans 29 years of senior management roles, including leading divisions of multinational companies, including Daimler and Volvo Trucks. Ferguson has an entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with the financial understanding necessary to formulate strategies designed to meet the ever-changing marketplace.

His session, “Changes Impacting the Diesel Marketplace,” focuses on the importance of uptime to the customer, building effective relationships and trust with both suppliers and customers, the need for providers to understand telematics and the impact on training and technology for the independent aftermarket to stay competitive. Learn where to invest your time and money for potential growth, such as ongoing service and engine software training to increase their relevant offerings to their customers.

The 2017 ADS International Convention & Tradeshow – Navigating Your Path to the Future, will take place Aug. 8-11 be at the Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada. The annual event is specifically geared toward business owners, managers, technicians and corporate officials in the diesel industry. Showcased at the event will be a variety of seminars and educational sessions to keep attendees up-to-date on the latest industry trends and business tips. The ADS convention offers various networking opportunities as well.

For more information about the 2017 ADS International Convention & Tradeshow, click here.