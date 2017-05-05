Kalman & Pabst Photo Group Announces New Hire To Lead Business Development Efforts In The Auto Aftermarket Marketplace

Kalman & Pabst Photo Group (KP Photo), a commercial photography and CGI studio in Cleveland, has announced the hiring of Michael Roth as director of new business development. Roth will lead efforts in securing new business for the studio, with a major focus being the studio’s work in CGI. Roth’s efforts will position the studio to expand its services nationally in the automotive aftermarket marketplace.

“In our 30 years as a leading commercial studio, we have taken great effort in selectively growing as the visual communications needs of our clients evolve,” said Mike Wasserman, co-owner of KP Photo. “The use of CGI is now a prominent technology in the commercial photography industry and we look forward to having Michael Roth lead our sales and marketing efforts in this field and aligning that with the talent of our existing staff.”

Roth brings more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience to the studio with more than a dozen years of experience building long term business relationships in the CGI and photography fields. Roth has served internationally recognized brands, including Matco Tools, Weld Racing, Lincoln Electric, Hurst Shifters and American Racing. Roth will work remotely with the Cleveland-based studio from his office in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“I’m excited to be a part of such a respected and talented team with tremendous ethics and business philosophies,” said Roth. “With KP Photo’s talent and complete services, we can offer our clients a more efficient CGI experience by producing all work in-house, here in the United States. I look forward to leading the efforts of positioning KP Photo as an industry leader in high-end CG imagery.”