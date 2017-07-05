Manufacturing/Oetiker
July 5, 2017 11:58 am

Jiffy-tite Co. Has Rebranded To Oetiker NY

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

Since the acquisition of Jiffy-tite by the Oetiker Group in March 2016, the company has made significant strides in combining resources to strengthen its position as a global leader for high-end connecting solutions in the vehicle industry.

With the full integration of the company scheduled for later this year, Jiffy-tite has decided to adopt the Oetiker name. The company name changed from Jiffy-tite Co. Inc. to Oetiker NY Inc. on July 1. Product and packaging, signage, literature and business documents also are in process of being updated and will feature the Oetiker brand.

Along with the change in the company’s name and logo, the company says customers can expect a wider range of connecting solutions that extend beyond quick connectors into clamps, rings and straps for applications like cooling and heating, air intake, exhaust and occupant safety, to name just a few. In addition, the company aims to maintain a strong presence in all major markets, with more than 20 sales and production locations in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Oetiker says this enables its technical sales teams, test centers and customer service representatives to offer expert support globally, in local time zones and in local languages.

The company will continue to deliver the quality products and reliable services that have been its focus since its beginning in 1963. Oetiker NY says the culture that has been built over the past decades will not change and it will continue to stand for high-end, high-quality connecting solutions.

For additional information about Oetiker, visit oetiker.com.

