At its Feb. 2 meeting, the CAWA Manufacturers’ Advisory Council (MAC) elected Jeanette Lorenzo of NAME Inc. to the position of chair and Bob Leone of ADVICS as its vice chair for the year. Both have served and contributed several years to the association’s council.

The MAC was formed to be an advisory body and provide a perspective to the association from the manufacturing segment of the auto care industry. Its mission is to provide a manufacturer’s perspective, knowledge and insight to assist CAWA in accomplishing its goals.

The association values the advice and counsel of the MAC and supports its operation as an integral part of CAWA. Their next meeting will be in June in San Diego, and industry representatives are invited to sit in and participate.

For further information, contact [email protected] or call 800-332-2292.