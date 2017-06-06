Manufacturing/Elgin
June 6, 2017

Jasper Recognizes Elgin Industries As A Top-Performing Supplier For 16th Consecutive Year

Jasper Engines and Transmissions, one of North America’s largest remanufacturers of gasoline and diesel engines and drivetrain components, has recognized Elgin Industries as a top-performing supplier for the 16th consecutive year. Elgin manufactures a broad range of internal engine components for Jasper.

Elgin recently was one of a select number of manufacturers to receive the Jasper “ELMO” trophy, emblematic of service excellence, for the 2016 calendar year. Jasper measures a variety of service characteristics – “can do” attitude, sense of urgency, timely responses, problem resolution and technical expertise – across its entire supply base.

“We have been a trusted partner to Jasper for more than 50 years and are committed to building on this strong relationship through our development and delivery of world-class products and industry-leading service,” said Elgin Industries President Bill Skok.

Elgin Industries is a Tier 1 supplier of OE engine and chassis components to organizations such as Chrysler, Deere & Co., Ford, General Motors, Harley-Davidson, Mack and Navistar. The company has received its certificates of registration to the ISO/TS 16949:2009 Quality Management System and ISO 14001:2004 Environmental Management System. It also has achieved Ford Q1 Quality Certification.

To learn more about Elgin and its products, call 1-800-323-6764, email [email protected] or visit elginind.com.

